Ballot security a top priority for Marshalltown election workers

Security in any election is critical, and Local 5 was given a firsthand look at what Marshall County Officials are doing to make sure the November 6 elections are safe.

First, a locked room is utilize which can only be entered with a fob, such as the one Marshall County Auditor Nan Benson has.

“This door is also sealed, but this just gives us an extra component of security to know that nobody has been in since the last time we’ve been in,” Benson said.

Seals are also placed on ballots which, if tampered with, produce a “VOID OPEN” message to alert election workers.

Over 3,300 people have turned in their absentee ballots in Marshall County.