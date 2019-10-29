Iowa woman convicted of 14 animal neglect charges sentenced to probation

NORTHWOOD — A northern Iowa dog breeder will not serve any time behind bars after being convicted on over a dozen counts of animal neglect.

A Worth County jury found 66-year-old Barbara Kavars guilty of 14 simple misdemeanor counts of Animal Neglect earlier in October.

Kavars was sentenced Tuesday to 30 days in jail on each count to run consecutively, with the entire jail sentence suspended. She was placed on two years of probation, and must turn over any and all canines in her possession to the Human Society of North Iowa.

Nearly 170 dogs were rescued from the Manly property in November 2018.

According to ASPCA, a search warrant was executed where investigators discovered hundreds of dogs, all Samoyeds, living in appalling and overcrowded conditions and exhibiting signs of neglect with no access to clean water. Many of the dogs were found in filthy dilapidated kennels in below-freezing temperatures with minimal protection from the elements. Debris was scattered throughout the property as responders worked to safely remove fearful and under-socialized dogs. A few cats were also found inside the residence exhibiting signs of neglect.

“We have tried to work with the individual in addressing the growing concerns about the welfare of her animals over the past several months and unfortunately met resistance,” Worth County Sheriff Dan Fank said at the time. “This is a large-scale breeding operation involving many animals, and we asked the ASPCA and their affiliates for assistance in removing them from the property and ensuing that they get much-needed care and treatment as we continue our investigation.”