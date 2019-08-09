Baseball fans flock to book hotels closest to Field of Dreams

FILE – In this July 22, 1977, file photo, people portraying ghost players emerge from a cornfield as they reenact a scene from the movie “Field of Dreams” at the movie site in Dyersville, Iowa. The Chicago White Sox will play a game against the New York Yankees next August at the site in Iowa where the movie “Field of Dreams” was filmed. Major League Baseball announced Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, that the White Sox will play host to the Yankees in Dyersville, Iowa, on Aug. 13. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

DYERSVILLE – If you build it, they will come. This time, “they” will be the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees, along with thousands fans from across the nation.

However, baseball lovers are striking out on places to stay at already.

Terry Drees, the general manager of the Comfort Inn in Dyersville, says that they had hundreds of calls after the news broke out. He told Local 5 that any hotel that lets you book a room online can only do so 51 weeks in advance. All 50 rooms were booked by Friday.

Dipen Patel, the general manager of Super8 Hotel in Dyersville, said he had around 800 phone calls by 1 p.m. on Thursday. The Super8 won’t be able to take online or over the phone reservations until August 19. More time will be needed so that the hotel can set up rate and cancellation policies.

Major League Baseball announced on Thursday that the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville will be hosting a regular-season game next year. The White Sox and the Yankees will play on August 13, 2020 at 6 p.m. A temporary stadium will hold 8,000 people for the game.