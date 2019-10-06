“Batwoman” to premiere on the CW Sunday

After the success of shows like “Arrow”, “The Flash” and “Titans”, the DC Universe is expanding even more starting Sunday night with a new superhero series.

“Batwoman” tells the story of Kate Kane, played by Ruby Rose. Kane has a passion for social justice and advocates for it by day, but serves as vigilante by night, adding to the list of bat-themed heroes in Gotham City.

The character of Batwoman was first introduced in DC’s New 52, which completely relaunched the timelines of all DC characters and introduced new ones.

The TV series will add into the Arrowverse, which includes CW shows “Arrow,” “The Flash” and “Legends of Tomorrow” along with CBS’s “Supergirl.”

The first episode of “Batwoman” will air Sunday at 7:00 p.m. on the CW.