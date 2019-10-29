Highway 5 at SW 9th St. closed; be aware of wintry road conditions!

Be aware of wintry road conditions this morning as you make your morning commute.

Although last night’s snow did not stick to the roads, the leftover moisture has refrozen and created some icy roads.

Several accidents have been reported on Highway 5 in Des Moines. As of 6:30 a.m., both directions of Highway 5 at SW 9th St. were closed due to the icy conditions.

Bridges and overpasses will be most susceptible to black ice this morning. Sunshine and above freezing temperatures will likely melt away the ice and snow by this afternoon.