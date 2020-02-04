‘Be the change’: Minneapolis high schoolers travel to Des Moines to get out the caucus

Dozens of Minneapolis students, most of whom can't even cast a vote yet, are in Des Moines encouraging others to do their civic duty.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Most of them aren’t even old enough to cast a ballot. But they’re doing their part to make sure everyone else does.

Sixty-five students from The Blake School in Minneapolis traveled to Des Moines this week to volunteer at the Iowa caucuses. The students are in 9th through 12 grades, and the trip is not mandatory. Everyone who got on that bus wanted to be there — and all for different reasons.

“I think it’s so important to learn more about this process before I cast my first vote in November,” said Meara Sullivan.

Christina Chekerdjieva, 17, said the trip is bringing their government class to life.

“What we might have down on a flashcard four months ago, we’re experiencing in real life,” she said. “And we’re having this connection, this unity with other people who believe in the same future as us.”

The students have been spending time knocking on doors, going to campaign events and volunteering at candidates’ headquarters. Everybody chooses which campaign they work with — and some switch partway through the trip, true to the caucus spirit.

“At this point in the election, Iowa’s really the center of politics in the U.S., and you get to experience the election here like you can’t in Minnesota,” said Maya Dieterle, 16.

Four of the brave young women headed out to knock on doors in Des Moines Monday afternoon ahead of the caucuses. These four in particular have chosen to volunteer for Pete Buttigieg. Clipboards in hand, they jump in a van with Mr. Graham — one of 14 chaperones supervising the huge group.

David Graham, a social studies teacher at the school, spearheaded this trip. He formerly worked for the late Senator Paul Wellstone. This is his fifth time taking a group of students to the caucuses. They also went in 2004 with 19 students; 2008 with 31 students; 2012 with 22 students, and 2016 with 54 students.

“It’s been really cool to see just a variety of candidates at a variety of venues and just doing things that I never thought I’d be doing like knocking on random people’s doors to talk about the caucusing,” said Amaka Nwokocha, 17, with a laugh.

In the middle of the day most people aren’t home, but Nwokocha and Sullivan leave notes on the doors with information about how to get involved with the caucuses.

“I just think it’s really important since we live in a country where we have the opportunity to vote and make a difference, I think it’s really important to take advantage of that,” Nwokocha said. “And to – I know this is kind of cheesy – but be the change you want to see, like trying to get your own candidates and the people that you believe can make a change in office.”

