It's been over 30 years since the Beach Boys performed on the Grandstand at the Iowa State Fair.

DES MOINES — The Beach Boys will be making waves at the Iowa State Fair this summer!

An announcement from the Iowa State Fair says the California lifestyle band will stepping on the Grandstand stage on August 18 at 8 p.m. The last time they performed at the Iowa State Fair was in 1975.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 14 at 9 a.m. You can find those on the fair’s website or call 1-800-514-3849.

Other acts scheduled for the state fair are Sam Hunt, Chris Stapleton, KIDZ BOP LIVE 2020, Hairball, Bethel Music and Keith Urban.