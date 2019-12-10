Beard Behind the Badge event for Johnston PD raises money for a good cause

JOHNSTON — It’s the battle of the beards at the Johnston Police Department.

Officers had the chance to grow their beards out for “No Shave November” if they donated $50 to ChildServe. Whoever had the best beard by the end of the month, won.

Officer Sam Abell won this year. His prize? He gets to keep his beard until January.

Zachary Kirscsh, a judge for the competition, had a few words for officers that didn’t win this year, “There’s always next year!”

The contest raised a total of $2,500 for ChildServe.