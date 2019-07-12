Beat the heat at a Polk County cooling center

POLK COUNTY– Looking for a way to beat the heat? Look no further because Local 5 did the research for you!

Daytime cooling centers are available across Polk County in various public buildings. These facilities are air conditioned to help residents keep cool. There is also free transportation available to and from some facilities during extreme heat conditions.

This is a shortened list- a full list of locations and their information can be found here.

Altoona

  • Altoona Campus
  • Altoona Public Library

Ankeny

  • First United Methodist Church Christian Life Center
  • Des Moines Area Community College- Student Center/Trail Point
  • Holy Trinity Ankeny Church
  • Kirkendall Public Library
  • Neveln Community Resource Center

Bondurant

  • Federated Church
  • Bondurant City Center
  • Bondurant Public Library

Clive

  • Clive Public Library

Des Moines

  • Capital City Church
  • Des Moines Central Community Center
  • Des Moines Area Community College Urban Campus (Building 1)
  • Des Moines Forest Ave Library
  • Polk County Health Department

Elkhart

  • Elkhart City Hall

Johnston

  • Johnston Public Library

Mitchellville

  • Mitchellville Public Library

Pleasant Hill

  • Pleasant Hill City Library

Polk City

  • City Community Safety Building

West Des Moines

  • Jordan Creek Mall
  • Des Moines Area Community College- West
  • West Des Moines Public Library
  • Westside Community Center

Windsor Heights

  • Windsor Heights Public Safety Building

