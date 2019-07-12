Beat the heat at a Polk County cooling center

POLK COUNTY– Looking for a way to beat the heat? Look no further because Local 5 did the research for you!

Daytime cooling centers are available across Polk County in various public buildings. These facilities are air conditioned to help residents keep cool. There is also free transportation available to and from some facilities during extreme heat conditions.

This is a shortened list- a full list of locations and their information can be found here.

Altoona

Altoona Campus

Altoona Public Library

Ankeny

First United Methodist Church Christian Life Center

Des Moines Area Community College- Student Center/Trail Point

Holy Trinity Ankeny Church

Kirkendall Public Library

Neveln Community Resource Center

Bondurant

Federated Church

Bondurant City Center

Bondurant Public Library

Clive

Clive Public Library

Des Moines

Capital City Church

Des Moines Central Community Center

Des Moines Area Community College Urban Campus (Building 1)

Des Moines Forest Ave Library

Polk County Health Department

Elkhart

Elkhart City Hall

Johnston

Johnston Public Library

Mitchellville

Mitchellville Public Library

Pleasant Hill

Pleasant Hill City Library

Polk City

City Community Safety Building

West Des Moines

Jordan Creek Mall

Des Moines Area Community College- West

West Des Moines Public Library

Westside Community Center

Windsor Heights