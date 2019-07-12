Beat the heat at a Polk County cooling center

POLK COUNTY– Looking for a way to beat the heat? Look no further because Local 5 did the research for you!
Daytime cooling centers are available across Polk County in various public buildings. These facilities are air conditioned to help residents keep cool. There is also free transportation available to and from some facilities during extreme heat conditions.
This is a shortened list- a full list of locations and their information can be found here.
Altoona
- Altoona Campus
- Altoona Public Library
Ankeny
- First United Methodist Church Christian Life Center
- Des Moines Area Community College- Student Center/Trail Point
- Holy Trinity Ankeny Church
- Kirkendall Public Library
- Neveln Community Resource Center
Bondurant
- Federated Church
- Bondurant City Center
- Bondurant Public Library
Clive
- Clive Public Library
Des Moines
- Capital City Church
- Des Moines Central Community Center
- Des Moines Area Community College Urban Campus (Building 1)
- Des Moines Forest Ave Library
- Polk County Health Department
Elkhart
- Elkhart City Hall
Johnston
- Johnston Public Library
Mitchellville
- Mitchellville Public Library
Pleasant Hill
- Pleasant Hill City Library
Polk City
- City Community Safety Building
West Des Moines
- Jordan Creek Mall
- Des Moines Area Community College- West
- West Des Moines Public Library
- Westside Community Center
Windsor Heights
- Windsor Heights Public Safety Building