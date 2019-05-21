Beaverdale neighbors debate renovations on Old Franklin Junior High building

DES MOINES – People in the Beaverdale neighborhood are hoping the old Franklin Junior High School gets renovated soon.

A developer has bought it and is hoping to transform it. His vision is to turn it into a trendy building featuring a hotel rooms, offices and restaurants. On Monday night, city leaders met to discuss those plans.

“I walked out and I was like woah are all these people here to support Franklin Junior High,” said neighbor, Betsy Parker. “It doesn’t surprise me because I 100 percent know the support is out there,”

Dozens of neighbors wore their shirts proud, and in an effort to gain support to transform this old school into a multi-purposed space.

The idea is that this will be a place everyone can come to enjoy because it will feature hotel rooms, offices, music venues, restaurants and a bar.

“It is such a unique idea and such a potentially giving of energy,” said neighbor, Mat Greiner. “A driving force I think or I hope anyway. And I want Des Moines to be the sort of place that is welcoming of that. I want to live in a place that sees that as a good thing.”

The developer, Jeff Young, and the rest of the neighborhood took the renovation plan before city council on Monday night. They were hoping to get a approval to re-zone the building, but some council members weren’t ready to bring it to a vote because of concerns over parking and patio noise issues.

While the community thought this might be the night, they’re still confident city council will be on board and will approve it when the time is right.

“It’s been done before and it can be done again,” said Parker. “This is exactly the neighborhood that would support this growth.”

This will be discussed again at the city council meeting on June 3.

The project is expected to cost about 8 to 10 million dollars to renvoate the space.