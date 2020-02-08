Beef sticks from Iowa company under recall

DES MOINES — A heads-up if your family is packing some snacks.

Family Traditions Meat Company has recalled about 270 pounds of ready-to-eat meat stick products.

In a release from the USDA, the Ackley-based company said it’s because of misbranding and an undeclared allergen, milk, which was not declared on the product label.

USDA leaders said the products subject to recall have establishment number “EST. 46538” inside the USDA mark of inspection

Family Traditions Meat Company said the items were produced on Nov. 14, 2019, Dec. 3, 2019 and Jan. 6, 2020 and have a shelf life of six months

They were distributed to stores in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Local 5 has reached out to Family Traditions Meat Company for more information.