Ben Carson among Trump campaign surrogates in Iowa

Carson's trip to Iowa had one purpose: Help President Trump get reelected

CLIVE — The Iowa caucuses are underway Monday night, and President Donald Trump has already been projected as the winner.

Trump had a lot of support campaigning in the state throughout the day, as well as at various caucus sites.

Among the surrogates was Ben Carson, who was a competitor of Trump’s in the 2016 Republican primary.

“Iowa has so many pleasant memories,” Carson told Local 5’s Jon Schaeffer. “The people … they’re very special here in Iowa. People seem to be much more in tune with what’s going on in the country.”

Four years later, Carson is serving as the Trump adminstration’s Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

But his trip to Iowa on Monday was for one reason: Help Trump get reelected.

“I think it’s very important that the GOP recognize that this is more than just a simple election,” Carson said. “We’re talking about ‘Do we want to continue the lifestyle that has characterized American greatness over the centuries, or do we want to switch to another system?'”