Best New Food named at 2019 Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES — Fairgoers at this year’s Iowa State Fair had the opportunity to try some new foods, along with familiar favorites like corn dogs.

Fairgoers chose Georgie’s Roast with the Most Wrap from G Mig’s Wrap Stand as their new favorite this year.

Georgie’s Roast with the Most Wrap is $10, and is a cheddar tortilla wrap with tender beef pot roast, a white rice mixture containing Chorizo sausage crumbles, roasted green chilies, cheddar jack cheese, candy corn salsa, crispy corn tortilla crumbles and a sour cream drizzle (plus zest salsa verde sauce on the side). Gluten free wraps are available at an additional cost.

The wrap beat out its two competitors, The Chief from The Rib Shack and Chicken Street Tacos from Chicken City.

There were only three finalists selected to compete for the 2019 Iowa State Fair People’s Choice Best New Food Award.