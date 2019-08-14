Best of day seven at the Iowa State Fair; Gabriel Iglesias headlines the Grandstand

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Best events to check out Wednesday:

11:00 AM: Marvelous Hat Contest at the Anne & Bill Riley Stage

11:00 AM: K.R.N.T Cow Chip Throwing Contest at the Farm Bureau Pioneer Hall

5:00 PM: Central Iowa Tractor Club Parade on the Grand Concourse

6:00 PM: Goat Yoga at the Paul R. Knapp Animal Learning Center

Free entertainment:

10:00 AM: Des Moines P.S. Tappers at the MidAmerican Energy Stage

Noon, 3:00 & 6:00 PM: The Red Trouser Show on Expo Hill

1:00 PM: Mountain Man Skills Demonstration at Mountain Man Camp

8:00 PM: Steven Adler of Guns N’ Roses at the MidAmerican Energy Stage

8:00 PM: Chicks with Hits at the Susan Knapp Amphitheater

Grandstand:

8:00 PM: Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias

For a full list of all the exciting things going on every day at the Iowa State Fair, visit their fair schedule here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story