Best of day seven at the Iowa State Fair; Gabriel Iglesias headlines the Grandstand

Best events to check out Wednesday:
11:00 AM: Marvelous Hat Contest at the Anne & Bill Riley Stage
11:00 AM: K.R.N.T Cow Chip Throwing Contest at the Farm Bureau Pioneer Hall
5:00 PM: Central Iowa Tractor Club Parade on the Grand Concourse
6:00 PM: Goat Yoga at the Paul R. Knapp Animal Learning Center
Free entertainment:
10:00 AM: Des Moines P.S. Tappers at the MidAmerican Energy Stage
Noon, 3:00 & 6:00 PM: The Red Trouser Show on Expo Hill
1:00 PM: Mountain Man Skills Demonstration at Mountain Man Camp
8:00 PM: Steven Adler of Guns N’ Roses at the MidAmerican Energy Stage
8:00 PM: Chicks with Hits at the Susan Knapp Amphitheater
Grandstand:
8:00 PM: Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias
