Best of day six at the Iowa State Fair; Dan + Shay headline the Grandstand

Best events to check out Tuesday:
10:00 AM: Iowa Circus Arts at the Susan Knapp Amphitheater
10:30 AM: Beard Growing Contest at the Farm Bureau Pioneer Hall
12:00 PM: Bill Riley Talent Search at the Anne & Bill Riley Stage
2:30 PM: Outhouse Races on the Grand Concourse
5:00 PM: Budweiser Clydesdale Parade at Gate 11
Des Moines Register Soapbox:
1:30 PM: Democrat Pete Buttigieg
Free entertainment:
Noon, 3:00 & 6:00 PM: The Red Trouser Show on Expo Hill
7:00 & 9:00 PM: Hypnotist Ron Diamond at the Anne & Bill Riley Stage
8:00 PM: Jamestown Revival at the MidAmerican Energy Stage
8:00 PM: Hairball at the Susan Knapp Amphitheater
Grandstand:
8:00 PM: Dan + Shay with special guest Carly Pearce
For a full list of all the exciting things going on every day at the Iowa State Fair, visit their fair schedule here.