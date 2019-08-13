Best of day six at the Iowa State Fair; Dan + Shay headline the Grandstand

DES MOINES — Believe it or not, football will be in our lives for the next 25 weeks. How safe the game is is still under heavy scrutiny, however. The state of Iowa has taken significant steps recently to keep all of its young athletes safe.

Monday marked a brand new season of fall sports here in Iowa. But for Dowling Catholic and several other schools, it means it's a time to look back on one year of concussion baseline testing.