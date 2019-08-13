Best of day six at the Iowa State Fair; Dan + Shay headline the Grandstand

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 25: Dan Smyers (L) and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay perform on NBC’s “Today” show at Rockefeller Plaza on June 25, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Best events to check out Tuesday:

10:00 AM: Iowa Circus Arts at the Susan Knapp Amphitheater

10:30 AM: Beard Growing Contest at the Farm Bureau Pioneer Hall

12:00 PM: Bill Riley Talent Search at the Anne & Bill Riley Stage

2:30 PM: Outhouse Races on the Grand Concourse

5:00 PM: Budweiser Clydesdale Parade at Gate 11

Des Moines Register Soapbox:

1:30 PM: Democrat Pete Buttigieg

Free entertainment:

Noon, 3:00 & 6:00 PM: The Red Trouser Show on Expo Hill

7:00 & 9:00 PM: Hypnotist Ron Diamond at the Anne & Bill Riley Stage

8:00 PM: Jamestown Revival at the MidAmerican Energy Stage

8:00 PM: Hairball at the Susan Knapp Amphitheater

Grandstand:

8:00 PM: Dan + Shay with special guest Carly Pearce

For a full list of all the exciting things going on every day at the Iowa State Fair, visit their fair schedule here.

