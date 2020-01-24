Bestselling authors coming to metro

DES MOINES— Tayari Jones, author of “An American Marriage”, a Women’s Prize for Fiction Winner, will kick off the Des Moines Public Library’s 20th anniversary of Authors Visiting in Des Moines.

The Des Moines Public Library’s AViD series is sponsored by the Des Moines Public Library Foundation and brings prominent national and international authors to Des Moines for free speaking engagements

Our 2020 lineup features a slate of bestselling authors: Tayari Jones, Hanif Abdurraqib, Kate Quinn, Adam Higginbotham, Brad Meltzer, and Jacqueline Woodson.

