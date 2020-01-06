Bicyclist hit and killed by semi in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY — A bicyclist was killed early Monday morning after being hit by a semi-tractor trailer.

According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in around 4:30 a.m. Monday regarding a semi-tractor trailer hitting a bicycle in the 8000 block of Highway E. in Kellogg.

Upon arrival, the bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deceased man has not been identified but is described as a white male, in his 30s, brown hair, approximately 5’8″ and 160 pounds. He was wearing glasses at the time of the accident.

The driver of the semi stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this individual is asked to contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at 641-792-5912.