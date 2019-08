DES MOINES – The Ronald McDonald House of Central Iowa held its 8th annual Pedal for the House event on Saturday.

Around 250 people signed up to ride their bike around the East Village to help raise money for the charity. The Ronald McDonald House said they’re expecting to raise somewhere around $30,000.

The ride ended at Captain Roy’s and a luau. Food, drinks, a dunk tank and a raffle ended the night with some fun. Every cent made will go to the Ronald McDonald House of Central Iowa.