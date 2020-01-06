Biden, Buttigieg, and Sanders all tied in latest Iowa caucus poll

Democratic presidential candidates from left, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and businessman Tom Steyer participate in a Democratic presidential primary debate Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

According to the latest CBS News Battleground Tracker, Democratic presidential hopefuls Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, and Bernie Sanders are all tied at 23 points apiece in the latest Iowa poll with a margin of error of about four percent.

Since the last poll in mid-December taken by Iowa State University Civiqs, Buttigieg dropped a point, Sanders gained two, and Biden made huge strides by jumping eight points.

Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar rounded out the top five with 16 and seven points respectively. Warren dropped two points, while Klobuchar added three since the last poll.

The CBS poll was compiled from the 953 registered democratic voters.

Biden has lost major ground after being the clear front runner back in September, while Buttigieg has more than tripled his point total in the same time span.