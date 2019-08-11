Biden: ‘I misspoke’ when saying poor kids are ‘just as bright’ as white kids

DES MOINES — Joe Biden said Saturday he “misspoke” when he said poor kids are just as bright as white kids during a campaign event Thursday.
“Look, I misspoke,” Biden said Saturday. “I meant to say wealthy. I’ve said this 15 — and on the spot I explained it. At that very second, I explained it. And so, the fact of the matter is, I don’t think anybody thinks I meant anything other than what I said I meant. And look, I — well maybe I should stop there.”
Biden made the gaffe during a town hall with the Asian and Latino Coalition in Iowa Thursday.
“We had this notion that somehow if you’re poor, you cannot do it,” Biden said Thursday. “Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids, wealthy kids, black kids, Asian kids, harder than me. We think now we’re gonna dumb it down, they can do anything anybody else can do given a shot.”
The Biden campaign released a statement about the former vice president’s remarks.
“As we approach the two year anniversary of Trump calling neo-Nazis and Klansmen ‘very fine people,’ Donald Trump is desperate to change the subject from his atrocious record of using racism to divide this country.
“Vice President Biden misspoke and immediately corrected himself during a refrain he often uses to make the point that all children deserve a fair shot, and children born into lower-income circumstances are just as smart as those born to wealthy parents.
“Joe Biden has spent his life fighting for civil rights and the dignity of all people. The Trump campaign posting the video without the Vice President’s immediate correction is patently disingenuous — and it’s no coincidence this comes days after Joe Biden laid out how this president emboldens white nationalism and embraces racism, and hours after one of Trump’s Breitbart lackeys confronted him in an attempt to gaslight about his response to Charlottesville.”Kate Bedingfield, Deputy Campaign Manager