Biden: ‘I misspoke’ when saying poor kids are ‘just as bright’ as white kids

DES MOINES — Joe Biden said Saturday he “misspoke” when he said poor kids are just as bright as white kids during a campaign event Thursday.

“Look, I misspoke,” Biden said Saturday. “I meant to say wealthy. I’ve said this 15 — and on the spot I explained it. At that very second, I explained it. And so, the fact of the matter is, I don’t think anybody thinks I meant anything other than what I said I meant. And look, I — well maybe I should stop there.”

Biden made the gaffe during a town hall with the Asian and Latino Coalition in Iowa Thursday.

“We had this notion that somehow if you’re poor, you cannot do it,” Biden said Thursday. “Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids, wealthy kids, black kids, Asian kids, harder than me. We think now we’re gonna dumb it down, they can do anything anybody else can do given a shot.”

The Biden campaign released a statement about the former vice president’s remarks.