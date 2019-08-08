Biden on gun control: “It violates no one’s Second Amendment Rights”

DES MOINES –– Vice President Joe Biden called for legislation to ban assault weapons and limit the amount of ammunition one person can have following his Des Moines Register Political Soapbox speech at the 2019 Iowa State Fair.

“It violates no one’s Second Amendment right to say that you can’t own certain weapons,” Biden said.

Biden spoke as the second 2020 presidential candidate at the fair this year, with Montana Governor Steve Bullock being the first.

“We can get it done, and we can get background checks done,” Biden said. “We can get it done because the public is finally at the point where they are sick of it … I’ve got it done once before and I can get it done again.”

Biden criticized President Trump’s responses to mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, saying “everything the president says and has done encourages white supremacists.”

“Unlike Trump, I know there’s a Constitution,” Biden said when asked if gun control could be implemented via executive action. “In terms of dealing with the core issue of getting assault weapons off the street, limiting the number of bullets that could be in a single clip, that requires legislation.”