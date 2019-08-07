Biden on Trump: he’s “fanned the flames of white supremacy in this nation”

BURLINGTON – Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden called out President Donald Trump’s rhetoric while on a stop in Iowa on Wednesday.

The former vice president said that Trump “has fanned the flames of white supremacy in this nation…” His speech comes days after two mass shootings in America killed more than 30 people. Biden also said that Trump “has more in common with George Wallace than George Washington” — referring to the segregationist former Alabama governor who was opposed the civil rights movement.

“How far is it from Trump saying this is an invasion, to the shooter in El Paso declaring quote “this attack is the response to Hispanic invasion of Texas”, how far apart are those comments. How far is it from white supremacists and neo nazis in Charlottesville, Trump’s very fine people chanting, you will replace us, to the shooter at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh saying, we’re committing genocide, Jews are committing genocide on his people,” said Biden. “I don’t think it’s that far at all, it’s both clear language and in code. This president has fanned the flames of white supremacy in this nation.”

President Trump heard of Biden’s prepared remarks and tweeted from AirForce One on Wednesday.

Biden is planning on several stops throughout Iowa, including a stint on the Des Moines Register Soapbox at the Iowa State Fair on Thursday, as well as an appearance at a gun safety forum in Des Moines on Saturday.

