Big turn out for annual wheelchair basketball tournament
URBANDALE - The game of basketball was played from a different perspective Saturday morning in Urbandale.
Courage League Sports hosted the final tournament at its current facility before they branch out across the metro. The group started four years ago to give kids and adults with disabilities a place to play.
On Saturday, more than 100 people took their best shots from a wheelchair.
All total, the tournament raised $45,000 for Courage Leauge Sports, for games and its scholarship fund.
