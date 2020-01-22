Bill introduced in Iowa that would allow college athletes to be paid

DES MOINES — A big question will coming up at the Statehouse; Should college athletes be paid? State senators Nate Boulton and Brad Zaun introduced the bipartisan legislation on Tuesday.

The bill would establish a framework that would allow college athletes to benefit from the use of their names, images and likeness. It also says that universities can place that money in a trust that cannot be accessed until the student-athlete is no longer eligible to compete in college athletics.

A similar bill was recently passed in California in September that cleared the way for college players to be paid from endorsement deals.