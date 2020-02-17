Bill introduced would ban conversion therapy on children in Iowa

DES MOINES – A bill introduced this month proposed a ban on using conversion therapy on children in Iowa.

Conversion therapy is a method used to try to change a person’s sexual orientation to heterosexual. It’s been discredited by the medical community for years, but right now, it is still allowed in Iowa.

The bill would prohibit counselors, psychologists, and health care professional from performing conversion therapy on children. The Iowa Department of Human Services would be responsible for cracking down on agencies that try to use conversion therapy.

The bill has just been introduced, so there is little movement on it right now.