Bill looks to further restrict cell phone use while driving in Iowa

JOHNSON COUNTY (KCRG-TV9) — A bill in the statehouse could make law enforcement jobs easier when it comes to drivers using their phones behind the wheel.

The bill would restrict cell phone usage while driving further. Right now, Iowa law prohibits texting while driving, but law enforcement says that there are loopholes in the law.

The Iowa Code says that someone driving can still dial or answer calls, use GPS or use a function that “activates, deactivates, or initiates a function of a hand-held mobile telephone.”

Officers like Kyle Nicholson with the Coralville Police Department think that wording is too generic and makes it “incredibly difficult” to enforce the current law.

“It’s incredibly frustrating for us because we can’t tell, if I’m passing you opposite traffic, I’m unable to tell exactly what it is you’re doing, but I can tell that you’re typing on that phone,” Nicholson said.

Chief Diane Venenga with the North Liberty Police Department sees the same trend happening in her jurisdiction.

“I see people all the time messing with their electronic devices,” Venenga said. “And I know the public sees that. And we get the phone calls that this is a danger, this is a hazard.”

Low citation numbers are the result of the wording in the Iowa Code. Since officers can’t clearly see if someone is texting while driving, a driver could use a variety of excuses to get out of a ticket.

That doesn’t mean that Iowa law makers didn’t make an effort in 2017 to create strict laws when it comes to cell phone use, but it still didn’t help as much as they thought.

“2017 we thought we were getting a big bump, and even then it was helpful, but it’s still not where we would like to see it,” Nicholson said.

North Liberty police handed out 11 tickets in 2019 for texting while driving, Coralville handed out six.