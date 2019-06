Bistro Nomad is hosting a Three Dish Night for Art Week Des Moines 2019 on Tuesday.

The event begins at 5 p.m. and will feature live music as well as an art exhibition and artist presentation. Each ticket for the event includes a limited edition art print plus a three-course-meal and drink.

Tickets are on sale for $100 and reservations are required.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.