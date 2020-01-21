Bitter cold moves out, but snow moves back in

Several days of bitter cold will finally come to an end in Iowa on Tuesday as temperatures return to the teens and 20s for highs.

This warming trend will carry us into Wednesday and it will stick around through the end of the week. Unfortunately, with milder temperatures comes more snow chances.

As we look ahead, it’s not really a major winter storm that we’re watching, but rather a system that could produce several waves of snow showers over the course of a few days. Because temperatures will be at or just above 32°, rain could also mix in at times.

The first wave of snow will arrive on Wednesday morning, especially after 5 a.m. This will lead to on-and-off snow throughout the day. More chances will arrive on Thursday and Friday. Pinpointing the exact timing of each of these waves is challenging, but our team will continue to update you throughout the week.

Several waves in the atmosphere could bring snow showers or a wintry mix to Iowa on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Weather forecast models disagree on how snow will fall over a three-day period. However, the models are coming into better consensus about what to expect for snowfall totals on Wednesday.

For most of the state, 1-3″ of snow will be possible throughout the day Wednesday. This will be lighter snow that will fall over an extended period of time.

Generally, 1-3″ of snow will be possible during the day Wednesday.

Details are still unclear about the snowfall amounts for Thursday and Friday. Local 5’s weather team will continue to refine this forecast over the next several days.

