Blank Park Zoo seal pup passes away just a few months after birth

DES MOINES — A seal pup at the Blank Park Zoo has passed away, according to a spokesperson with the zoo.

Lucy, a seal pup born at the Blank Park Zoo on August 20th, passed away. Zoo officials say the preliminary results from Lucy’s necropsy indicated a failure to thrive. Lucy, a seal pup born on August 20 at Blank Park Zoo, has passed away.

Zoo staff says Lucy had shown little interest in eating over the past several weeks. Blank Park Zoo keepers and veterinarians provided fluids and supplements to her diet and encouraged Lucy to eat. Unfortunately, they had little success.

Lucy, the Blank Park Zoo’s seal pup, showed little interest in eating, according to zoo officials.

“Lucy was a very personable pup that loved to interact with children and keepers at the underwater viewing window,” said Travis Wickersham, Blank Park Zoo’s supervisor of carnivores and primates.



“I would like to thank our keeper and vet staff who worked tirelessly to give Lucy the best possible care and chance for survival,” said Mark Vukovich, Blank Park Zoo CEO.

Lucy, a seal pup born on August 20 at Blank Park Zoo, has passed away. Preliminary results from the necropsy indicate a failure to thrive.“Lucy was a very personable pup that loved to interact with children and keepers at the underwater viewing window,” said Travis Wickersham, supervisor of carnivores and primates.Unfortunately, Lucy had shown little interest in eating the past couple of weeks. Keepers and vet staff had intervened, providing fluids and supplements to the diet and encouraging the pup to eat, with little success. “I would like to thank our keeper and vet staff who worked tirelessly to give Lucy the best possible care and chance for survival,” said Mark Vukovich, Blank Park Zoo CEO. Posted by Blank Park Zoo on Thursday, December 5, 2019

Download the We Are Iowa app in the App Store or Google Play Store