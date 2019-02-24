Blizzard conditions slam Iowa Saturday night Video

Heavy snow and high winds made for horrible conditions around the state of Iowa Saturday night.

Visibility dropped to near zero as winds gusted up to 50mph. Snow was heavy, too.

This is video from Ames where near whiteout conditions occurred late Saturday. Local 5 viewer Trey Fulbright shared this video with us.

Travel is not advised overnight or Sunday morning as it will be quite dangerous around the state.

Snow will wrap up by Sunday morning, but winds will stay gusty throughout the day.