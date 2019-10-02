‘Blood creek’ runs through Grimes Wednesday morning

GRIMES — Little Beaver Creek looked like ‘blood creek’ Wednesday morning.

Wednesday morning around 7 a.m., workers at the Grimes wastewater treatment plant spotted red dye flowing into Little Beaver Creek.

The Iowa DNR told Local 5, they believe red-dye entered the plant from a local business that used the dye to make colored detergents. They were not able to name the business by Wednesday afternoon.

Plant workers diverted the flow to the creek by 9 a.m.

They’re testing samples of the water but they said there has been no harm to the environment or aquatic life.

The DNR said it could take three days to get the results of those tests.