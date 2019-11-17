Body of elderly woman found in rural Mahaska County

MAHASKA COUNTY — A body of an elderly woman was found on the side of a rural road early Sunday morning.

The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a call around 1:40 a.m. of a body lying on the shoulder the road in the 2500 block of Highway 163.

They found the body shortly after.

The body is being examined at the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny.

The identity of the woman is being withheld at this time. The cause of death is unknown.

After a preliminary investigation, the sheriff’s office determined that there is no danger to the public in connection with this death.

