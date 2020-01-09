Body of missing Coralville woman believed to have been found

CORALVILLE — The body of a woman reported missing is believed to have been found Thursday morning.

According to the Coralville Police Department, the Iowa City Police Department confirmed the report of a body in the Iowa River near Rocky Shore Drive.

Officials believe that the recovered body is Kathryn Ironside, who was reported missing on Monday evening.

The identity confirmation will be the responsibility of the Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office and may take several days.

The Johnson City Police Department, Iowa City Police Department and Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office all assisted in the recovery.