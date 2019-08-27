Body of missing Fort Dodge man found in Okoboji

The body of a missing Fort Dodge man has been found.

According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Vincent Harvey was found near the shoreline near Barefoot Bar in Okoboji.

Officials say that deputies were walking the area when they located an object in the water approximately 45 yards from shore and 15 yards east of a dock. The deputies determined it was a body and contacted the Arnolds Park/Okoboji Dive team.

The dive team was able to recover the body of Harvey. He was reported missing on August 25th.