ROCK FALLS– Remains of a missing Illinois man were found in a pond at an Iowa campground.

The body of 48-year-old Larry Eugene Howlett of Sandwich, Illinois, was found Friday night in Camp of the Woods at Rock Falls. Authorities say Howlett was last seen on June 1 near his camper along the Shell Rock River.

Howlett was able to be identified by his belongings around the site. The body will be sent to the State Medical Examiners Office for an autopsy. His death remains under investigation.