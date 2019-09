DES MOINES — A body was rolled in a wheelchair Friday morning and left at the QuikTrip on Martin Luther King Jr Parkway and Hickman Road.

It happened around 4:30 a.m.

Police are still investigating the incident, but believe that the adult male was rolled by two other people from a nearby home to the gas station. Those two people are currently being interviewed by police. No charges have been filed.

Police believe the death could be a heroine overdose.