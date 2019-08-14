Bomb threats made to Walmarts in Altoona and Windsor Heights

ALTOONA – The exact same bomb threat was reported at the Altoona and Windsor Heights Walmarts on Wednesday morning, according to Altoona Police.

The threat was reported, though police are not finding credible evidence that there is anything behind the threat. The stores were evacuated as a precaution. Police are on scene right now investigating what happened.

The penalties for making a bomb threat can be severe, including a felony charge. The severity of the crime charged and the penalty given will also vary by the circumstances of the threat.