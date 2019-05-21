Bond lowered for ISU grad student accused of rape

The man accused of forcing a woman into sex at his apartment near Iowa State University’s campus has had his bond lowered.

Jona Paulus, 33, is charged with three felonies: Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree – Forcible Rape; Sexual Exploitation of a Minor — Cause to Engage in a Prohibited Sexual Act; Purchase/Possession of a Minor in a Sex Act First Offense.

Paulus allegedly raped a woman the morning of April 6 at his University Village Apartment Complex residence located just north of Iowa State’s campus.

According to an additional criminal complaint, law enforcement performed a during a Cellbrite extraction search of Paulus’ cell phone after he was arrested and charged with forcible rape. A text message conversation between Paulus and a 16-year-old female was found in which Paulus “solicited naked pictures and a video of a prohibited sexual act”.

Police say the conversations took place between April 1 and April 5, and that the minor identified herself as a 16-year-old.

Paulus, who is currently being held at the Story County Jail, had his bond lowered from $75,000 cash to $22,000 cash—$12,000 is attached to the sexual exploitation charges, where $10,000 is for the sexual abuse – forcible rape charge.