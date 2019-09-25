Boone man dies in Wednesday morning crash

WEBSTER COUNTY — A man has died after crashing near the town of Stratford in Webster County on Wednesday morning.

32-year-old Ryan Carlson of Boone was traveling east on 330th St when he failed to “negotiate a curve” near Xavier Ave and crossed the center line around 7:10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

Carlson’s truck went through a cable barrier and down an embankment, hitting multiple trees before coming to a rest.

Stratford Fire/EMS, Webster County Sheriff & Fire, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Dayton Police Department and Iowa State Patrol all assisted at the scene.