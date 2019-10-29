Boy missing from Ottumwa, police asking public for help

OTTUMWA — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a boy that went missing Tuesday morning.

A Facebook post from the City of Ottumwa says 13-year-old Braydon Luke hasn’t been seen since Tuesday morning around 10:30 a.m.

He’s described as 4’9″ tall, 64 lbs. He has brown hair with pink highlights.

He was last seen wearing a blue coat, a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, gray shoes, and a white and green short sleeve shirt.

The City says he walked away from his home at 930 North Court and has not returned.

Braydon is on medication and is considered to be “endangered due to his personal circumstances.”

Anyone who has information about Braydon’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Ottumwa Police Department at 641-683-0661.