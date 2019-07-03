Boy survives close call in the pool

7-year-old Bauer Rosenberg nearly lost his life in a backyard pool earlier this week.

The Rosenberg family had just arrived at a party in Waukee when young Bauer was found blue and unresponsive, floating in the pool.

Bauer’s mom, Jenna Rosenberg, knew what to do, performing CPR as quickly as possible. Ashley Sunderman, a MercyOne nurse, aided in saving Bauer’s life.

“I don’t remember what was going on around me,” Sunderman said. “I was just focused. I was in the moment.”

Bauer started breathing. And the Rosenberg is forever grateful for Sunderman’s quick thinking.

Local 5’s Jack Miller has the story.