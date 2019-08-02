Breaking Fido’s bad habits

DES MOINES– Some of our favorite four-legged friends have some nasty habits and professional dog trainer, Jamie Popper, gave dog parents a tip on how to deal with bad dog behavior- using a platform.

“So it kind of goes back to the circus days, when we put lions, tigers, and bears on pedestals or platforms like the Klimb,” said Jamie Popper, a Professional Dog Trainer. “It helps us gain focus from the animals.”

Jamie says you can train your dog using any small, elevated spot that you can send your dog to.

