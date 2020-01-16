Fire crews put out fire at Capital Square in downtown Des Moines

DES MOINES — Des Moines Fire Department officials battled a fire Thursday morning at Capital Square in downtown Des Moines.

The call came in just around 8:00 a.m. According to officials, the fire was contained to just one office space on the third floor.

The building was evacuated and people were sent to the Skywalk and the Savery Hotel across the street to keep warm.

According to fire officials, no one was injured. The building and Locust Street from 3rd to 5th will be closed until further notice.

This is a photo of the flames inside the building from Chris Shipley, who was evacuated from the building:

