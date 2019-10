STUART– This morning, MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center spokesman Gregg Lagan has confirmed they are treating two Guthrie County Sheriff deputies and a police officer from an unknown municipality in relation to a shooting in Stuart Thursday evening.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, DCI will be holding a press conference from Stuart City Hall starting around 4:30 am.

