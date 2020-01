DES MOINES— Des Moines Police are on the scene of a triple homicide on the City’s south side.

Thursday, January 30, first responders responded to a residence in the 600 block of East Hackley Ave to investigate a report of a shooting. Officials arrived on scene and found three persons deceased within the home with apparent gunshot injuries.

Detectives are investigating this incident and processing the scene for evidence.

Stay with Local 5 as we follow this breaking news story.