Neighbors evacuated after home explodes Friday morning

DES MOINES — A home explosion in Des Moines early Friday morning led to evacuations by the Des Moines Fire Department, Police Department and MidAmerican Energy.

Local 5 crews on scene say a home located in the 1100 block of East Arthur Ave in Des Moines is completely gone. This is four blocks southwest of Grand View University.

According to police, natural gas is believed to be the source of the explosion.

Police say the one home is completely destroyed and several others in the area are damaged. Minor injuries have been reported but no one was in the home at the time.

Residents in a one-block radius have been evacuated.

East Arthur Ave is closed from the 900 block through the 1300 block. The street closure is expected to last up to three days.

