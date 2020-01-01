Juvenile killed in first homicide of the year in Des Moines, according to police

DES MOINES— A juvenile male found with a gunshot injury has died, marking the first homicide of 2020 in Des Moines.

According to police, a male juvenile was found shot early Wednesday morning.

First responders were called to the 1400 block of 17th street around 3:50 a.m. after a report of a shooting.

When they got there, a juvenile male was found with a gunshot injury and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives are investigating and witnesses are being interviewed.

