DES MOINES — Local 5 has confirmed that an officer-involved shooting has taken place in the 1400 block of Capitol Ave. Friday morning.

According to police, officials responded to the scene just before 7 a.m. to a family dispute. The suspect attacked the officer. The officer then fired his weapon hitting the suspect in the arm.

The suspect transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

