Bernie Sanders wins first Iowa satellite caucus

OTTUMWA — The results are in from Iowa’s first caucus location of the day, and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders took all four county delegates.

The four delegates come out of one precinct in Wapello County, a satellite caucus site at the United Food & Commercial Workers Local 230. Those delegates represent .36 state delegate equivalents.

Remember, 41 state delegate equivalent are at stake Monday night.

