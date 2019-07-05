Breaking the silence on mental health

JOHNSTON– A local non-profit is bringing the Johnston community together to raise awareness about mental health, depression, and suicide at their second annual Mental Health Awareness Concert.

Project Silence No More’s goal is to change the tone of mental health through events that guide the conversation about suicide and mental health.

“We partner with local businesses, the school, community leaders and other folks in the community,” said Marcus Miller Co-Founder of Project Silence No More. “We really try to end the stigma on mental health. So a few initiatives we’ve done, we’ve funded suicide prevention training for high school students, we have awarded $500 scholarships to a senior who is wishing to go on to do mental health advocacy and additionally we are hosting our second annual Mental Health Awareness Concert.”

This free concert will take place Saturday, July 13 at 6 pm in Terra Park featuring Vinyl Vagabonds. In addition to live music, Mayor Paula Dierenfeld and the 2019 Project Silence No More scholarship recipient will have presentations.

Click here for more information about the 2019 Mental Health Awareness Concert or Project Silence No More.